NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Eugene Arhin wins with a wide gap at Awutu Senya West

General News of Saturday, 2 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has emerged as the winner in Awutu Senya West constituency in the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary elections held on December 2, 2023.



He polled 862 votes whereas his rival Amos Opei Okine garnered 119 votes.



Eugene Arhin has come to many as not surprising after the president pledged his support for him and urged the people of Awutu Senya to vote for him.



The President has said the comms director, even without being an MP can be credited for various developmental projects in the constituency.



In 2024, he will be contesting against the NDC's Gizella Akushika Tetteh-Agbotui.