NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Delegates flaunt wads of cash notes received from politicians

The New Patriotic Party will elect parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general election in constituencies where the party has no members of parliament (MP), also referred to as orphan constituencies, today, December 2, and tomorrow, December 3, 2023.



The elections are taking place in 111 constituencies across the 16 regions, with a total of 321 aspirants vying for a single slot in the constituencies where the elections are being held.



Already, there are reports of chaos in some constituencies as a result of vote-buying allegations. Rife allegations across the country indicate that the camps of all the aspirants are allegedly offering money for votes.



In a video report filed by Joy News, some delegates were captured publicly displaying the amount of money they had received from the aspirants in their constituencies.



According to these delegates, they received money from aspirants for their sacrifices for the party.



