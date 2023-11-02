NPP Nov. 4 election: 'Everybody will come back home after seeing their smooth level' - Nana Akomea

Politics of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Chief Executive Officer of the InterCity State Transport Corporation, Nana Akomea is optimistic that the New Patriotic Party will become a formidable force after their presidential election this Saturday, November 4.



Contrary to fears that the party may disintegrate because of the deep-rooted sentiments shared by some members and presidential aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong, Nana Akomea is of certainty that whoever wins the election will have complete love and support of the party and the losers will accept their defeat without losing face.



The STC boss strongly believed the New Patriotic Party will become one united front at the end of the November 4 showdown, nonetheless, he advised the presidential aspirants and their camps to engage in clean campaigns devoid of insults and false accusations, particularly in the few days left.



"Everybody will come back home after they have seen their smooth level," he stated on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.



Four candidates, namely, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic, Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central lawmaker, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, former Agriculture Minister and Francis Addai-Nimoh, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party are competing for the flagbearer slot.



Although all the candidates are poised to give each other a fierce contest, the battle, however, is said to be between Dr. Bawumia and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong with Ghanaians expecting a showdown.



Over 200,000 delegates will participate in the election.



