NPP Northern Regional Chairman slaps Alan boy at ongoing Super Delegates Conference

Politics of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from the Northern Region



The Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mohammed Bantima Samba was engaged in a brawl with former Northern Regional Youth Organiser aspirant, Alhaji Mumin Salifu at the ongoing Super Delegates Conference of the party in Tamale.



The Regional Chairman, a staunch supporter of Vice President Bawumia lost his cool and slapped Alhaji Mumin, also a staunch supporter of Former Trades and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen for accusing him of checking to see who one of the delegates voted for in the heated Presidential primaries of the party in the Northern Region.



While the Chairman denied deliberately checking on the delegate’s vote, the former Youth Organiser aspirant insisted on his claims, raining insults on the chairman.



This infuriated Chairman Samba who gave him a hot slap, sparking confusion between supporters of the two.



Alhaji Mumin told journalists he saw the delegate showing it to the Regional Chairman and after he complained, the chairman slapped him.



“One of the delegates voted and showed it to the regional chairman, Samba. And when I complained, the chairman slapped me, and I slapped him back” Alhaji Mumin explained.



Voting is still ongoing in Tamale, where early showers delayed the start of the elections.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







