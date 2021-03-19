NPP National Executives begin nationwide tour to push #breakthe8 campaign

Politics of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: Class FM

The National Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will, today, March 19, 2021, commence a working tour of the regions and constituencies across the country, starting from the Greater Accra Region.



The tour is to engage the party structures as the party seeks to re-energize, restructure and reposition itself to deliver the #breakthe8 agenda for Bawumia’s Presidency in the next elections.



From Greater Accra, the National Executives will proceed to the Ashanti, Ahafo, Bono, and Bono East Regions in Phase 1 of the exercise.



This comes after a new poster emerged on social media, with the hashtag [Break The 8] that seems to push an agenda for current vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to be considered for election on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections.