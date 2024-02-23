NPP NEC to confirm new Majority Caucus leadership on February 23

Politics of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: GNA

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will confirm the changes to the Majority Caucus leadership in Parliament on Friday, February 23.



“It will be confirmed tomorrow by the National Council. But that is the lineup. Locked…most unlikely to change," a Ghana News Agency source said.



Following the resignation of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Efutu, will be formally presented as the new Majority Leader.



Madam Patricia Appiagyei, the MP for Asokwa, would be the new Deputy Majority Leader, while Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, would remain the Chief Whip.



“…Habib Iddrisu, MP for Tolon, has been appointed as the First Deputy Majority Whip, with Alex Tettey Djonobuah, MP for Sefwi Akontombra named the Second Deputy Whip,” the source said.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Ghana’s longest-serving lawmaker, formally announced his resignation during a crunch meeting between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Majority Caucus on Wednesday at the Jubilee House.



In his reaction to the former Majority Leader’s resignation, Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and MP for Bekwai, said he was disappointed at the Majority Leader’s decision to resign.



Addressing the Parliamentary Press Corps on Thursday, he said: “I am personally disappointed that Kyei decided to stand down, he has been a fantastic leader, and he is an extremely hardworking person and I would have wished that he stayed on to the end.”



When asked if the Majority Leader was forced to resign, Osei-Owusu said he had no basis to make such conclusions.



“I don’t have any such information, I have no basis for that conclusion.”