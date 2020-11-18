Politics of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

NPP, NDC failed Ghanaians – Richard Mawuli Amagatse

Independent parliamentary candidate in the Ayawaso West Wuogon, Richard Mawuli Amagatse

The independent parliamentary candidate in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency ahead of the 2020 elections Richard Mawuli Amagatse has noted that the two main political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have failed Ghanaians over the period that they have been in power.



He explained that Ghana should be witnessing massive development than what the people are experiencing at the moment if the rich resources of the country had been utilised properly by these two parties that have had the chance to be in government to control the resources.



In an interview on TV3’s New Day with Berla Mundi on Wednesday, November 18, he said: “Those who are in the affairs, to be precise the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who have controlled Ghana from 1992 have not been fair to the people.”



He further explained that Ghana and Singapore were on the same level some years ago in terms of development, however, with the prudent use of the resources, Singapore has jumped miles ahead of Ghana in terms of development.



“A year back I was at Singapore and I shed tears when I realised that Singapore had independence after Ghana had independence,” he said.



“If you look at the nature of Singapore on the state of art equipment band the whole environment compared to Ghana you can see that we are not doing well as a country,” he added.



He further stated that “It’s about time Ghana breaks away from the NDC and NPP duopoly and choose leadership not based on party colours but based on competence, ideas, policies and based on who has a good and large heart to work in the interest of the people.”

