NPP, NDC cannot fix in 3 years what they couldn’t in 30 years - Marricke Gane

Politics of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaian management consultant, Marricke Kofi Gane says although Ghanaians are calling on our leaders to fix the country, the current government will not be able to do so.



He opined that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition Democratic Congress (NDC) lacks what it takes to fix Ghana.



In his view, the two parties cannot fix what they failed or could not fix in thirty years.



Mr. Gane said Ghana deserves better leadership and that cannot be from the two parties.



"If the NPP and their twin NDC, couldn’t fix it in 30 years, We cannot expect them to fix it in three years. Ghana deserves better."



He added this nation, our country, needs purging, then healing. Lots of healing.



The one-time presidential aspirant who was disqualified from the 2020 polls further quizzed if as Ghanaians we know where we are being led to.



He said if we know where we are being led to, we will all try and work towards it together.



"Collectively and Individually, Do we ALL know where we are being led as a country? At least, IF we all know, we can all try and work towards it together or be able to tell if certain choices will take us there or not, right? Where exactly are we heading? What do we want to become?"



In a series of posts on his Facebook page, he added: "Sometimes, we make the wrong choices to get to the right place. But at this rate of making wrong choices Intentionally, I wonder if as a nation, we even have a right place in mind we are heading to. To some who we entrusted with power, the “right place” is nothing but the next election.”