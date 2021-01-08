Politics of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: My News GH

NPP MPs will find their feet – Sammi Awuku allays hung parliament fears

Awuku believes the current speaker has a wealth of knowledge as one of the longest-serving lawmakers

Members of Parliament (MPs) for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) will stand tall and live up to expectation, National Organizer of the ruling party, Sammi Awuku has said.



“I’m very convinced that our people will live up to the task, so it is what it is today. It was expected that we [NPP] were going to have the speakership, we lost but we are not daunted at all,” Mr Awuku told an Accra-based radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



“Let me also use the opportunity to also congratulate the NPP Members of Parliament (MPs). It's been a long night for them, they were resolute, they found their feet,” he stressed.



“I want to encourage them that the future is definitely bright, it is what it is now, the die is cast and they need to give off their best,” he further urged



“And as a party, we will encourage them, we will support them and we will be there for them,” he concluded.



Both the ruling NPP and the opposition NDC has 137 MPs each with one independent candidate who literally comes from the NPP but runs as an independent candidate because of certain indifference with his party.



Mr Awuku believes the current speaker with a wealth of knowledge as one of the longest-serving lawmakers in the country will put his political lenses down and live up to expectation in a bipartisan way despite coming from the NDC.



“I don’t see the Alban Bagbin as a mischievous character. This is someone who has distinguished himself in Parliament for almost three decades,” he pointed out.