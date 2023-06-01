NPP MPs endorsing Bawumia are doing it out of hunger - Hopeson Adorye

Politics of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hopeson Adorye, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant, has said that some members of the party, including Members of Parliament (MPs), who are all over the place endorsing the vice president for the party's flagbearership position, are doing so out of hunger.



According to him, most of the MPs and government officials who have declared support for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia are not sincere and are doing so because they want something from the vice president.



Speaking in an Okay FM interview, monitored by GhanaWeb, Adorye, a member of the campaign team of NPP flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, said that they are unconcerned about the over 100 MPs that are said to have endorsed the vice president because if the NPP primaries are held today, Alan will get more 60 votes from parliamentarians.



“Endorsement is a good thing but some of the endorsements are fake. Because if I know that I stand to benefit when I endorse you publicly, I will do it.



“Some of those who are endorsing publicly call and say if they don’t do that, they will go hungry… so for us, we are not afraid. If someone endorses Alan, fine. but we will not go around promising people things just to get their endorsement.



“They are bragging that they have over 100 MPs on their side but if we vote today, Alan Kerematen will get between 60 to 70 votes from the parliamentarians,” he said in the Twi dialect.



Meanwhile, more than ten members of the NPP have expressed interest in contesting in the party's super delegate congress which is scheduled for August 2023.



In addition to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko; former General Secretary of the NPP Kwabena Agyapong and ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh, have picked their nomination forms for the party’s primaries.



Others who have picked the forms include former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen, former Food and former Agriculture Minister Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, and Energy expert Kwadwo Poku.



The likes of Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, and former Railway Development Minister Joe Ghartey have expressed their interest in the race but are yet to pick their forms.



Watch the interview below:







Meanwhile, watch a snippet of GhanaWeb TV's latest program that focuses mainly on Everyday People below:











You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



















IB/OGB