NPP MPs, businesspersons to finance Super Delegates Conference because of Dr. Bawumia

Politics of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

All New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) from Northern Ghana and some wealthy businesspersons have revealed that they are going to finance the party’s Super Delegates Conference in all five regions of the North as support for the candidature of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



They want him to not only win the Super Delegates Conference scheduled for August 26, 2023, but the National Delegates Conference that will be held on November 4, 2023.



According to the MP for Tolon and Deputy Majority Chief Whip Habib Iddrisu the MPs from Northern, Upper East, Upper West, North East, and Savanah Regions and the wealthy businesspersons believe in the capacity of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to help the NPP win the 2024 General Elections [break the eight] and are therefore picking up the bills for his sake.



“We the NPP MPs in the Regions of the North believe in Dr Bawumia and his ability to break the 8 for the NPP in 2024…The Vice President has done a lot for the Northern Regions and for that reason, he is spared the burden of bearing the cost of water, transportation, accommodation, food, and other miscellaneous expenses as far as the primaries are concerned since we have decided to honour those obligations,” Alhaji Habib Iddrisu explained to journalists in Tamale.



The NPP MPs and the businesspersons want Dr. Bawumia to “focus on his campaign and leave expenses in the Regions to” them.



He stressed that footing the bills of the conference as appreciation to Dr. Bawumia for the massive development he has brought to the people of the north does not amount to campaigning for him and is in no way to spite the other aspirants.



“Dr Bawumia was instrumental in the President’s decision to expand the Tamale Airport and now an international airport, the Tamale Interchange among other development projects in the 5 Regions here…This is not a campaign for the Vice President, not at all. All we are doing is to help his bid to become the flagbearer of the NPP and beat John Mahama in the 2024 election to retain the NPP in office,” he added.



On August 26, 2023, a decentralised Super Delegates Conference would be held to reduce the number of flagbearer aspirants from ten to five. Dr. Bawumia is expected to not only be part of the five aspirants but lead with a wide margin.