NPP MPs are re-defining the frontiers of our democracy - Koku Anyidoho

Former deputy General Secretary of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has praised Members of Parliament (MPs) of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for their move to get Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta dismissed.



In a tweet shared on Tuesday, October 25, Koku Anyidoho intimated that the NPP MPs are changing the face of politics in Ghana with the action they have taken.



He added that while the NPP is bringing improvement to Ghana’s body politics, the NDC is likely to be taken over by an inward-looking Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.



“I feel so sorry for my NDC because on a day that NPP MPs are re-defining the frontiers of our democracy, the inward-looking General Secretary of my NDC prefers to be fanning his dead ego by supposedly launching a move to become Chairman and Leader of NDC. His end is surely nigh,” parts of the tweet read.



A group of NPP MPs, on Tuesday, petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State at the finance ministry, Adu Boahen, to restore public confidence in the economy.



This was announced at a media briefing by their spokesperson, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, who is the Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North.



The group said it will not do business with the government nor support the 2023 budget if the president fails to heed their calls.



According to them, the move follows previous concerns sent to the government that have not yielded any positive results.



I feel so sorry for my NDC because on a day that NPP MPs are re-defining the frontiers of our democracy, the inward-looking General Secretary of my NDC prefers to be fanning his dead ego by supposedly launching a move to become Chmn and Leader of NDC. His end is surely nigh???????? — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) October 25, 2022

