NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit

General News of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Ayew Afriye, Member of Parliament for Effiduase/Asokore in the Ashati Region has dismissed a recent commentary by lawyer and radio morning show host Adakabre Frimpong Manso, that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was booed during a visit to the ravaged Kejetia market in Kumasi.



The radio presenter had alleged that when the vice president was being hooted at by the angry market women over the closure of the facility, the MP and his colleague from Manhyia North abandoned the vice president by disappearing.



His comentary on the issue attracted critical clapback from pro-government people on social media including a presidential staffer who used unprintable language to describe Adakabre.



Explaining his side of events, Ayew Afriye said the vice president was at no point booed by the market women and that Adakabre was forcing himself by his actions to twist reality into an illusion.



"Adakabre this is pathetic!!! So Vice President had an unannounced visit & with all this massive show of love from the traders, all you can do is to twist reality into illusion then aka kakra bro...! Do all u can but remember those women at that point wanted 3 things;



"1. An emergency exit in kejetia ...I found ds point sensible. 2. They chanted y3ne abrik))) ...as they wanted the market opened. 3. They kept on in anger asking why not code off the burnt shops, and rather asking all of them to have their shops closed," his post read.



He explained further that after Bawumia had addressed issues to do with the fire and announced that the facility was to be opened 24 hours later, he was rather cheered.



"So where was the hooting ? In any case in a crowd of say 2000 if 3 people decide to hoot at some1 for any reason why should this be news....Moreso it didn't happen."



Read his full post below:



FYI the over 80 MPs for addae left same day to Accra on the 19th. This kejetia visit was on Monday the 20th and not the Sunday of Akwasidae wai



