NPP MP pleads with teacher unions to call off strike

General News of Friday, 11 November 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh, has slammed the three Teacher Unions comprising Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT-G) for resorting to strike in an attempt to have their request answered by the government.



The Teacher Unions announced a nationwide strike on November 4, 2022, over the failure of the government to meet the deadline to terminate the appointment of the new Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr. Eric Nkansah.



In response to them, the National Labour Commission (NLC) has asked them to rescind the strike and resume work while they continue their engagement with government.



Reacting to the issue during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, the MP was of the view that the teachers are holding government to ransom by their use of strikes but held strongly that such behavior is unacceptable.



He wondered how the appointment of a Director-General for the Ghana Education Service (GES) should result in a strike action and affect the innocent students.



To him, the Teacher's acton has a political lining in that they feel Dr. Eric Nkansah isn't the right person who suits their political interest.



Hon. Sylvester Tetteh pleaded with the teachers to heed the calls to cancel their strike.



"For me they should be patient but I also think the strike is wrong," he said.