NPP MP lists three reasons why Ofori-Atta must resign

The Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku has listed three reasons why Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta must vacate his post.



In a post shared on Facebook, Davis Opoku suggested that Ofori-Atta resigning from his position is very critical to the restoration of Ghana’s economy.



Here are Davis Opoku's justification for Ofori-Atta to resign:



Restoring the value of the cedi



The Mpraeso MP said that Ofori-Atta’s resignation will immediately lead to the Ghana Cedi restoring its value against the major currency including the US dollar.



“Kwasi Kwarteng never wanted to leave his post. His mere resignation stopped the slide of the pound. The same is needed in Ghana to stem the hedging,” he said.



Speed of IMF bailout



The MP also said that Offori-Atta leading the government’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout is the reason why a deal has not been reached yet.



“Ken has spoken against credit rating agencies and the IMF. His continuous presence is delaying the program. He doesn't have the credibility to lead a debt restructuring program, hence his delegation of responsibility to a 5-member committee,” he said.



Sacking Ofori-Atta will help bring back the 3 Cs:



Opoku added that sacking Ofori-Atta will help bring back the confidence needed to restore Ghana’s economy.



“He has lost the trust of many, including Members of Parliament and the whole country. A fresh face will bring the 3 C's. Competence, confidence and credibility.



