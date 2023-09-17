NPP MP laments faulty traffic lights, lack of streets lights in Accra

General News of Sunday, 17 September 2023

The Member of Parliament for the Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency, Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, has explained that he drives past any traffic light in the country’s capital when it is late in the night.



According to the lawmaker, he does not stop even when a police officer signals him to do so, especially at a dysfunctional traffic light when it is pitch black because of the unavailability of street lights.



His revelation comes on the back of a lack of street lights on major roads in the country as well as the phenomenon of faulty traffic lights.



The MP who was speaking on ‘Dwaso Nsem’ on Adom FM further stated that he does not stop for a police officer in this situation to protect himself from any harm because you never know what is coming for you in that darkness.



Dickson Adomako also added that the issues of faulty traffic lights and scarce street lights are a big problem to the development of the country.



“What I do is check left and right to make sure there is no vehicle approaching, and then I pass because it is a big problem. From the Motorway all the way to Lapaz is total darkness, so when I get to Fiesta Royale, the place is dark; it could be that someone is hiding there for an operation, and I don’t want noise too. I don’t want to make headlines the next day about being attacked by robbers or some wicked people,” he stated.



The politician, however, clarified that he is not talking about the problems to paint the government in a bad way but he wants it to be solved.



“I’m not saying this put the government in a bad light but it is a big problem,” he added.



