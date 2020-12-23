Diasporian News of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

NPP Germany Branch Youth Wing congratulates Akufo-Addo

Members of the New Patriotic Party

The democratic credentials of Ghana has once again been showcased to the entire world through free, fair, and transparent elections conducted under the auspices of the world's revered Electoral Commission of Ghana.



As Ghanaians may be aware, the President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won a one-touch victory ahead of his arch competitor, former President Mahama. Many Ghanaians are not surprised about this enviable feat of the President because of the tremendous performance of the NPP for the past few years which cannot be paralleled by the failed leadership we witnessed under incompetent Mahama.



It is important to state without equivocation that, the NPP won the polls by dint of hardwork and demonstrable track record contrary to the fabricated lies from the NDC. The NDC has long disrespected all the pillars of democratic governance. They underestimate the will of the people at every turn of the way.



Though not surprising, it still begs question how a party which could not execute the simple task of collating results would claim victory and while at it, launch visceral attacks on the EC. Not only does the manifest incompetence of the NDC in collating results foretells their incompetence in government but also, their attempt to debase tried and tested state institutions, exposes their sinister agenda.



We take note of the myriad of parallel reports of independent watchers pointing to the accuracy of the EC's data. We take note of the NDC's vilification of every single player in our elections including international observers. We take note of the deliberate ploy by the NDC to put the media in harm's way. We take note of the springs of violence of the NDC under the guise of 'demonstrations'. We have documented all these events and shall hold former President Mahama personally responsible for these potentially dangerous conducts of his supporters whom he incited through his insipid rejection speech.



We ask Ghanaians to go about their businesses without fear. It is our belief that the security agencies are up to task to quell any violence which the NDC is planning to unleash and are indeed unleashing on Ghanaians. If the NDC is so minded, they should follow the pacesetting example of the NPP in 2012 which has become another milestone in the constitutional democracy of Ghana. Ghanaians will not tolerate anything short of this from the riotous NDC.



While we affirm the rights of our party members to jubilate, we ask for moderation as advised by the President. The President needs our energies channelled in support of his government to deliver more in the next four years.



Ayekoo to NPP, Ghanaians, and the EC!

