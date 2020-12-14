Politics of Monday, 14 December 2020

NPP Essikado-Ketan constituency dares NDC to seek redress at the appropriate quarters

Joe Ghartey, MP, Essikado-Ketan constituency

The Leadership of the New Patriotic Party in the Essikado-Ketan constituency have dared the National Democratic Congress to seek redress on any suspicion in the law Court concerning the just ended parliamentary elections in the Constituency.



The Constituency elections have been deviled with issues of "rigging", "manipulation" and "shortchanging" which saw the incumbent retaining the seat with a vote margin of 2174 as purported from the camp of the NDC.



Mr. Thomas Amoah, Constituency Secretary at a press conference said all electoral materials were carefully kept at the Sekondi Armoury with doors locked which did not give room for any act of stealing.



The party secretary mentioned that the Party won in 99 polling stations out of the 153 stations with a voter population of 61,000.



He said, "At the end of the process, the returning officer announced the votes of the three candidates who stood for the Parliamentary elections in Essikado-Ketan and declared our candidate, Joe Ghartey, the winner ...We challenges the NDC to prove the allegations of fraud at the appropriate quarters."



At the just ended parliamentary elections, the NPP pulled 26,701, the NDC garnered 24,527 votes and GUM got 629 votes.

