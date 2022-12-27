NPP Elections: John Boadu blames himself for shocking defeat

General News of Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Immediate-past General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says he takes full responsibility for the yawning defeat he suffered during the party’s national executive elections held in July at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Mr Boadu polled 2,524 votes out of the total 5,556 votes cast in the election, losing his seat to his leading contender Justin Frimpong Kodua who garnered 2,857 votes.



Speaking to JoyNews on the subject Sunday night, Boadu who had gone quiet months after the elections quickly admitted that his desire for the party’s interest prevented him from being selfish to utter certain words against his opponent which could have won him the elections.



“I would say that it is because of the larger interest of the party that is why I also did not say certain things that would have explained to people why we got where we were and where we are coming from”, Boadu was quoted by myjoyonline.com as saying.



“(I blame it) on myself and the difficulty we are in as a party in government and I am happy about it because it is better to happen that way than to be selfish and come out to say the kind of things I could have said like what happened to the NDC”, he added.



Asked whether his opponent committed to a clean campaign, Boadu said he wouldn’t blame him because “he [Justin Frimpong Kodua] also strategised just listening to what people are saying and just promised them that”.



