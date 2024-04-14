NPP Ejisu Primaries: Kwesi Nyantakyi weeps

Politics of Sunday, 14 April 2024

During the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries in the Ejisu Constituency on April 13, Kwesi Nyantakyi, the former president of the Ghana Football Association and a contestant in the party's parliamentary primaries, was seen arriving at a voting centre after being admitted to the Asokore Mampong Hospital hours before the crucial primaries.



In a video shared by GHOne TV, Kwesi Nyantakyi, engaged with the delegates, broke down in tears while narrating how he ended up at the hospital on the eve of the elections.



Accompanied by some members of his team, Nyantakyi was then consoled and carried away from the scene.



Despite his emotional moment, Kwesi Nyantakyi faced defeat in his bid to secure the NPP parliamentary candidacy in the Ejisu Constituency. In a tight race, lawyer Kwabena Boateng emerged victorious with 393 votes, outshining his competitors.



Nyantakyi managed to secure only 35 votes out of a total of 1080 cast.



The NPP primaries in the Ejisu Constituency were held after the unfortunate passing of the late Member of Parliament Dr. John Kumah on March 7, 2024.



On April 6, the NPP vetting committee cleared nine aspirants vying for candidacy in the party’s parliamentary primary. The candidates were Kwabena Boateng, Dr. Evans Duah, Klinsman Karikari Mensah, Helena Mensah, Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey, Portia Baffoe Abronye, Kwesi Nyantakyi, Aaron Prince Duah, and Yaa Akyawmaa Aboagye.



The Electoral Commission (EC) scheduled a by-election in the constituency for April 30, 2024.





