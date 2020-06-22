Regional News of Monday, 22 June 2020

NPP Decides: Ahanta West MP floors former DCE Kwesi Biney for second time

Correspondence from Western Region



The sitting Member of Parliament (MP) for Ahanta West in the Western Region, Lawyer Ebenezer Kojo Kum has defeated former DCE for the area, Hon. Kwesi Biney for the second time in NPP's parliamentary primaries.



Lawyer Ebenezer Kojo Kum defeated Hon. Kwesi Biney in 2015 for the first time during the party's parliamentary primaries.



At the end of today's parliamentary primaries held under strict health protocols in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, the incumbent MP Lawyer Kojo Kum polled 472 votes as against Hon. Kwesi Biney who also polled 249 polls.



In all, 721 delegates were able to exercise their franchise and out of the figure, 6 votes were rejected.



In 2016, Lawyer Ebenezer Kojo Kum led the NPP to beat the incumbent NDC MP, the late Kwame Aboagye to reclaim the seat after losing it to the NDC in 2012.



Lawyer Ebenezer Kojo Kum polled 30,596 votes as against the late Kwame Aboagye who had 13,784 votes.



The out of the 7th parliamentary election held in Ahanta West since 1992, the NPP had won it 5 times.



Lawyer Ebenezer Kojo Kum is expected to face the NDC elected parliamentary candidate, Dr. Emmanuel Okumi Andoh for the election 2020.







Mpohor Constituency



The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Mpohor Constituency, Hon. Alex Kofi Agyekum has been defeated by 'unknown' John Sannie.



Mr. John Sannie polled 192 votes as against the incumbent MP who managed to get 100 votes.



So far, three incumbent Members of Parliament MPs in Western Region have lost their seats.



They are; Hon. Joseph Mensah of Kwesimintsim, Hon. Alex Kofi Agyekum of Mpohor and Hon. Ato Pantford of Shama Constituency.

