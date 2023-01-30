NPP Communicators call off intended strike after JFK’s intervention

Politics of Monday, 30 January 2023

Members of the Ashanti regional communication team of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have called off their intended strike, which was set to start Monday, January 30, 2023.



This follows an engagement by the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Koduah, with leaders of the communication team late Sunday night.



Speaking to the EIB’s Ashanti regional correspondent Isaac Justice Bediako, the NPP's General Secretary Justin Koduah, said the communicators agreed to call off the strike and wait for the plan the national executives had in mind for them for just a week.



He said, "I assured them that engagement with key stakeholders is ongoing and and very soon the support will start coming."



The General Secretary said the role of the communicators was vital to the projection and promotion of government programmes and policies, adding that he does not take their work lightly.



"I believe their call is legitimate, and as a party, we would do what we can to work out something for them to make them secure and motivated to work for the progress of the NPP."



He, however, expressed gratitude to other party executives who showed interest in appealing to the communicators to call off their intended strike action, which was announced last night.



Dennis Kwakwa, Ashanti Regional Director of Communications, confirmed the suspension of the strike action in an interview.



He said the National Communications director asked for a week’s suspension to allow for a further discussion with National executives.



The Directorate, he inferred would meet after a week and decide on what next to do if nothing concrete comes out from engagements with the National Executives.