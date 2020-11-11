Politics of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

NPP Atebubu-Amantin health walk witness massive turnout

On Sunday, November 8, 2020, over three thousand party faithful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) thronged to the principal streets of Atebubu to participate in the health-walk organized by the NPP executives Atebubu-Amantin constituency.



The health-walk which aimed among others is to keep members fit ahead of 2020 elections was led by Kofi Amoako Hene, Bono East Regional Minister who also doubles as the member of parliament for the Atebubu-Amantin constituency.



The health-walk recorded unprecedented massive turn-out in the political history of Atebubu-Amantin constituency by a single political leader.



Most members and fascinated onlookers who spoke to the media amid cheers and jubilations expressed deep satisfaction with the unprecedented achievements of Kofi Amoako Hene and the NPP government.



Mr Ampofo, former Deputy Minister of Energy promised the citizens of Atebubu-Amantin Consistency that the NPP will always pay attention to their needs as they have done before and will do more if given the second chance.



The chairperson for the occasion, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka, Chairman Wontumi urged the gathering to campaign and vote massively for the party and not vote for the opposition party because they will not continue the good work of the incumbent President but rather collapse all the good projects initiated by the NPP when they get power.



Dignitaries that graced the health-walk included Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi ( Ashanti Regional chairman, NPP), Michael Awuah, Japan NPP branch, first vice-chairman,

Professor Tina Abrefi, Edward Owusu, Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Chief Executive, Cassius Osei Opoku, Atebubu-Amantin former MCE, Charity Asan, South Africa NPP branch chairperson, His Excellency Edward Boateng, Ghana’s Ambassador to China, Dr. Prince Kwakye Afriyie, MCE for Wenchi, Kwame Damoah, NPP Netherland branch chairman, Alhaji Salifu Naabu, NPP chairman for Atebubu-Amantin constituency and Dr. Amankona Frank, NPP China branch second vice-chairman, Aduu Appiah Thomas, Bono East NPP chairman, among others.



Each of the dignitaries took their turn to address the mammoth crowd gathered. Addressing the charging crowd, Kofi Amoako Hene reiterated the good works of NPP in the constituency under his leadership hence his appeal for his re-election come December 7.



He called on the participants to rally behind him and President Akufo-Addo and vote massively for them come December 7 polls.



He justified why the eligible voters should vote for him by enumerating his achievements and that of Nana Addo in the constituency and Ghana as a whole.



The achievements include school buildings, roads, the implementation of free education, restoration of teachers’ and nurses’ training allowances, NABCO, jobs for youth in the country, among others.



He promised to continue to liaise with the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area and other NPP appointees to develop the Atebubu-Amantin constituency.



He commended the constituency executives from the area for rallying behind him since he was appointed as the regional minister for Bono East and charged them to support him and President Akuffo-Addo to retain power.



Kofi Amoako Hene further thanked all dignitaries for making time to be part of such a historic event and urged all party faithful to step up the door-to-door campaign.

