NPP Akuapim North parliamentary race: It's obvious the people and chief want me - Sammi Awuku

The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku, has responded to rumours of him contesting in the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Akuapim North Constituency.



Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM on Monday, monitored by GhanaWeb, Sammi Awuku said that the chief and people of the Akuapim North Constituency have given him the indication that they want him to be their Member of Parliament.



He, however, said that he would make known his intention when the NPP opens nominations for the parliamentary primaries after consulting the leaders of the party and the chiefs and people of Akuapim North.



The NLA boss added that his focus now is to support the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Oheneba Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, and the local government to deliver the mandate of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



“When I am going to contest elections, I do three things: I listen to the views of the people on the ground, observe happenings on the ground and ask for advice. If these three things do not give any positive feedback, I will not waste my money.



“And because nominations have not opened, I have not started these things. I have not started these things because I will be stampeding the process and also be making it difficult for the sitting MP to work.



“.. but if you listen to the people of Akuapim North, party members and the chiefs, they want me (to represent them in parliament) but the party has its own processes,” he said in Twi.



