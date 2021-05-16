NPP Akim Swedru MP blames media for Ghana’s retrogression

Politics of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: My News GH

Member of Parliament(MP) for Akim Swedru Kennedy Osei Nyarko has said that the media in Ghana has failed the country.



According to him, the media has over the years focused on politics and setting political agenda rather than talking about issues of National Development.



To him, the political agenda set by media causes politicians to talk and not focus on issues bothering the development of the country.



Making this known in a post shared on Facebook, he said “The media has failed this country bigly. After 28 years of practising stable democracy, their focus has always been on discussing politics and in most cases leading political propaganda agendas. We cannot as a country spend the entire year only discussing politics at the expense of national developments.



"The Media must begin to redefine their focus and help shape discussions on national developments instead of allowing their platforms to be used for political discussions which is fast dividing the people of this country in apart.



"The work of the media is not to set any political agenda for national discourse but rather to set a nation-building agenda that will limit politicians from talking excessively about politics and rather focuses their attention on matters that will fast track the development of this country. We cannot fix this country with this excessive politicking by politicians which is being spearheaded by the media.”