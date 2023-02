NPA shares love with pupils of Dzorwulu Special School

Regional News of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, joined pupils of the Dzorwulu Special School to celebrate Valentine’s Day.



The Chief Executive of NPA, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, directors, and officers, were at the school to show love to the pupils and to put smiles on their faces.



As part of the celebration, the NPA boss, supported by his directors, heads of the school, and the pupils cut a special cake.



Thereafter, the NPA Chief Executive donated chocolates and boxes of pens to the school.



In his remarks, Dr. Abdul-Hamid said that even though people were supposed to be showing love every day, the world had dedicated a special day to the show of love.



He said the NPA had always been with the school, which he described as neighbours of the Authority. Therefore, he said the visit was an additional visit in line with the spirit of Valentine’s Day.



He said he and the directors were at the school to affirm their commitment to the welfare of the children and appreciate the hard work of the teachers and managers of the school.



Dr. Abdul-Hamid said it was the intention of the Authority to make the life of the children easier.



He said chocolates had become symbols of love, hence the decision of the NPA to donate same to the pupils.



He expressed the hope that the boxes of pens would improve teaching and learning in the school and impact the knowledge of the children.



In his response, the Headmaster of the Dzorwulu Special School, Mr Fred Tetteh, thanked the NPA for the continuous support and show of love to the pupils.