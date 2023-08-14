NLC set to meet CETAG over ongoing strike

General News of Monday, 14 August 2023

The National Labour Commission (NLC) is set to meet the leadership of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.



The leadership of CETAG has eventually agreed to honor the meeting by the NLC to negotiate their conditions of service following a series of unfruitful discussions in the past.



Regardless of the numerous notices sent to the Ministry of Finance by CETAG over its conditions of service, the concurred negotiations are yet to be implemented.



In an interview with Citi News, the president of CETAG, Prince Obeng-Hemah stated that they are going into the meeting with the expectation of their demands being met by the government to bring an end to the impasse.



“We have been consistent from day one. We are honoring the meeting and our expectations will be that, NLC will be geared towards enforcing its own laws or getting the government to comply with the directives.



“We do not want to go in with perceived minds. But we are clear, that will be our expectation going into that meeting,” Citinewsroom quoted him as having said.



On August 1, 2023, the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) embarked on a strike following a non-compliance by the government to implement the National Labour Commission’s arbitral ward orders and the negotiated conditions of service since May 2, 2023.



The strike is still ongoing despite calls by the government for them to return to the classroom as negotiations over their conditions of service continue.



