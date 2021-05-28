NLC secures injunction on striking lab scientists

General News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has secured an injunction against the strike by lab scientists at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



The NLC issued a directive asking the lab scientists to suspend their strike, which is in protest of a decision by the management of the KATH in the Ashanti Region, to assign two haematologists to the lab department to ostensibly superintend their work.



The KATH lab scientists did not heed the directive prompting the NLC to proceed to court.



The injunction secured from the High Court is for 10 days and upon expiration, the applicant will go back to court on notice.



Meanwhile, lab scientists in public hospitals in other parts of the country also joined the strike on Thursday, 27 May 2021.



The Ashanti Regional Chair of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS), Mr Eric Kofi Aidoo, has said private lab scientists would soon join their colleagues in the public sector in the ongoing nationwide strike.