NIA release dates for mop-up registration exercise

The exercise is will target the Greater Accra Region, Bono, Ahafo and Bono East Regions.

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has released dates for the mop-up registration exercise in the Greater Accra Region, Bono, Ahafo and Bono East Regions.



For the Greater Accra Region, the registration will start from August 24th to September 8th, 2020.



The Bono Region and Bono East Region will start the exercise from August 27th to September 11th 2020.



For those in the Ahafo Region, the registration will begin from August 27th 2020 to September 11th, 2020.



In a statement by the NIA, it said, "the mop-up exercise targets Ghanaians aged 15 years and above who were unable to register during the mass registration exercise.”



The NIA urged applicants to carry along to the registration centres the required documentation as well as their Ghana Post Digital address.

