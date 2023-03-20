NIA Boss has failed, he should have resigned by now - Asiedu Nketiah

General News of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has called for the resignation of the Chief Executive Officer of the National Identification Authority, Prof. Ken Attafuah.



According to him, the NIA boss cannot continue to hold his position because, in spite of all his promises, he has failed to ensure that every Ghanaian who needs the card gets it easily.



Speaking in an interview on Adom FM, Asiedu Nketiah added that Prof. Ken Attuafah has continuously lied to Ghanaians about the exact amount of Ghana Cards his outfit can issue.



“The NIA boss promised that by December 2022, they will have issued 2 million Ghana Cards, we are in March 2023, how many cards have they printed so far.



“Why is he still at post? He will have resigned in any civilised country. Because this is a major issue and you made promises to Ghanaians that he knew he could not keep. He put his integrity on the line by saying that he will be able to print the cards, so the Ghana Card should be used to enact a law,” Asiedu Nketiah said in Twi.



He added that it is a shame that the government intends to punish Ghanaians simply because they don’t have the Ghana Card through no fault of theirs.



Prof. Ken Attafuah, in an interview on Citi TV, stated that the NIA can print and issue at least 2 million Ghana Cards in six months if it has all the needed resources.



“Within six months we can meet the expectations of Ghanaians, six months without pressure or massive mobilisation, we are doing our work at our own pace, we can deliver the 2 million cards,” he said.



He even went on to say that the NIA can print “500,000 cards in 11 days. The printers are there, and the staff are available”.



Watch the interview below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







IB/OGB