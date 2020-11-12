Regional News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: GNA

NHIS to register three million clients in Eastern Region

Staff of NHIS on a walk

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is to register three-million clients onto the NHIS in the Eastern Region for easy access to healthcare.



Dr Edward Nana Ketu Cudjoe, the Eastern Regional Director of the NHIS, said the region had about 1.5 million active members on the scheme and expressed the hope that by the end of the NHIS week more members would register.



He made this known in an interview with the GNA after a walk on the principal streets in Koforidua to mark the nationwide NHIS week in the region on the theme: "Leaving No One Behind."



The Regional Director explained that the NHIS had introduced several innovations to reduce challenges faced at the service centres, citing the short code 929 for renewal and urged members to take advantage.



The week celebration is to highlight the importance of the NHIS and its innovative services to the public as well as interact with stakeholders and the members of the scheme for feedback to improve service delivery.



He said the National Identification card was linked to the NHIS card to create access to quality healthcare and appealed to the public not to listen to any speculations that the NHIS was not working.



As part of the week celebration, people who registered would be issued with instant cards whiles renewed cards would also be activated to be used to access healthcare.

