NHIA partners KOFIH to train staff, others at UGBS

Health News of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Staff of the National Health Insurance Authority are set to receive training from the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).



The training program which is the fruition of a partnership between the NHIA and the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) will see staff of the authority and its Ethiopian counterpart undergo study at the UGBS.



The NHIA-KOFIH Health Insurance Knowledge Sharing Centre and NHIA Research Policy and Agenda which was launched on Monday, July 31, 2023, seeks to create a platform for staff of the NHIA to assess professional and developmental courses relative to their areas.



Delivering a speech at the launch, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, the Chief Executive Officer of the NHIA urged the staff to leverage the opportunity offered by the program to expand their knowledge and expertise on the health insurance schemes across the continent and beyond.



He noted that the program is a component of a bigger plan by the NHIA to build the capacity of its staff and ensure that they have expert knowledge of the field.



"After being around for 20 years, we believe it is time to share knowledge and that is why this centre is being launched today," he noted.



Meanwhile, the Dean of the University of Ghana Business School, Professor Justice Mawole charged the fellows to engage throughout the training session as it was the only way to leave the centre transformed and meet their expectations.



Alhaji Hafiz Adam, Chief Director of the Ministry of Health gave a historical context to the program, noting that it is part of an agreement between KOFIH and the National Health Insurance Scheme which started in 2013.



He outlined the objective of the training which is developing research policy and agenda to guide research within the National Health Insurance Scheme.



"These two objectives are research policy and agenda that seeks to guide research within the NHIS and the training curriculum which seeks to provide continuous professional development courses for NHIS staff not only in Ghana but also for other National Health Insurance Scheme staff in sister African countries. That is why we see our Ethiopia brothers and sisters here," he said.