NGO registers over 240 persons under NHIS

Regional News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Source: Joseph Wemakor

Touch-Peoples Lives Fundation, a charitable Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in a bid to help promote healthcare delivery in Ghana has financially assisted 240 people living in the Jantong Daashei Community located within the Salaga North District of the Savannah Region to successfully get enrolled unto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



The beneficiaries included ninety-five (95) children and one-hundred and forty-five (145) adults.



According to the Founder of Touch-Peoples Lives Fundation, Mr Francis Kofi Taylor, the exercise seeks to help provide the poor and needy in rural areas with the privilege to also benefit from the National Health Insurance Scheme with the aim of helping address some of the healthcare challenges the rural folks are confronted with.



He equally averred that the gesture which was part of its outfits contribution towards the well-being of the poor and the needy within the rural areas in Ghana received support from the De Bruel School (Zeist) in Holland, Gethsemane Encounter (Holland) and the Maganoba Farms



Mr. Kofi Taylor made this known in an interview on the sidelines of the registration exercise which was organized for the Jantong Daashei community members in the Salaga North District of the Savannah region.



He further explained that the program was focused on improvement of healthcare quality and making sure all the people get the healthcare services they need.



He appealed to the stakeholders to support healthcare providers in a bid to effectively communicate more with rural communities to help improve the health and well-being of the people.



For his part, Program Manager of Touch-Peoples Lives Fundation, Mr. Charles Maganoba urges the people in the rural areas to always endeavour to visit the health centres with their NHIS cards for regular check-ups to lessen diseases challenges affecting their health conditions.



Chief of Jantong Daashei Community, Naa Haruna Yahaya on behalf of the community expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the organisers for their kind support towards the NHIS registration.



He equally called on other well-meaning organisations to also come on board, emulate the kind gesture and support the government's efforts aimed at enhancing quality healthcare services delivery in the Jantong Daashei community.



TOUCH-PEOPLES LIVES FUNDATION is a registered Non-Governmental Organization which is wholly dedicated and committed to help offer education and health support towards rural communities in Ghana.



It also seeks to help provide training skills development activities for the unemployed youth, offer counselling and rehabilitation services for the drug addicts, run social programs for the poor and needy and above all help spread the word of God to people in the communities.



