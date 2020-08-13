Regional News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

NGO organises leadership training for chiefs in Kong Traditional Area

Some chiefs at the three-day capacity training on Community Development and Social Innovation

Jaksally Development organisation, an NGO based in Bole in the Savannah Region in collaboration with the College for Community and Organisational Development has organised a leadership training workshop for 68 chiefs and queen mothers of the Kong Traditional Area.



The three-day capacity training was on Community Development and Social Innovation that seeks to impact traditional leaders on how to be developmental oriented,appreciative leadership and to discover their potentials.



Facilitating the training, the President of College for Community and Organisational Development (CCOD), Dr Gabriel Gbiel Benarkuu said if you live your life without impact, then you are not worth living.



Everyone one should at least leave a legacy for he to be remembered, he reiterated.



However, creating that legacy will lead us in attaining the modern Kong that is being yearned for.



He promised the chiefs and queen mothers of Kong Traditional Area of CCOD’s full support in realizing its goal.



All the 68 participated Chiefs and Queen mother’s received a certificate from the College for Community and Organizational Development.



Speaking to Yagbon radio, Kongwura Adams seidu Jinkurge I said the motivation behind the organization of the training workshop for his traditional leaders is for them to be up to date with current trends of leadership.



“New thing are happening in the world today and we don’t have to wait any longer that is why i need to get people with requisite knowledge on chieftaincy and leadership for my sub-chief to receive this capacity building to develop the people of Kong and for that matter Gonja land as a whole”, Kong wura emphasized.



The Coordinator of Jaksally Development Organisation, Mr Seidu Jeremiah added that chiefs over the years were being stressed up in Gonjaland.



Mr Jeremiah explained that when chiefs and queen mothers in Gonjaland are given their mandate they are not given any professional training.



Meanwhile, the community expect these chiefs to perform to their satisfaction, Jeremiah noted.



So with this training our chief are now acquiring some some skills they don’t know about Mr Jeremiah indicated.



Kong is a Traditional Area in Gonjaland with four gates namely Sakarape, Mahamape, Ntuape and Kiblempe.

