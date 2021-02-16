Regional News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: GNA

NGO holds career development programme for JHS students

File photo: Students have been advised not to easily give up on their dreams

Thirty Junior High School (JHS) students at the Sempe Cluster of Schools in Accra, have benefited from a Career Development programme, organised by Pilolo Network, a Child empowerment and advocacy network, to make good career choices.



Dr Hilda Mantebea Boye, the Founder of Pilolo Network, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said it is the first school event following the Virtual Career Development Programme to teach the students the factors to consider in making career choices.



She said the current event formed part of a series of programmes planned to enhance the capabilities of the youth in choosing future professions and called for collaboration from other institutions and individuals to enhance the programme.



Dr Boye said a having an interest in the area of choice and the ability to do pursue the course are important factors to consider when making career choices.



She encouraged the students to support each other in their academic work, especially their mates, who are weak in particular subjects.



She urged students not to give up easily on their dreams in times of difficulties, but with persistence and resilience, they would succeed.





Dr Boye, however, said although some conflicts may arise in their career journey, they must consult their parents, teachers and elders in society to help them solve such problems.



She presented 35 dictionaries donated to the Network by Emma Wright, a philanthropist, to help with the literacy skills of the students.



Madam Emelia Kingson, the Head Teacher, commended the Network for selecting the School for the programme and the donation, adding that it would go a long way to enhance the skills of the students.