NFED presents educational materials to 67 graduates

Regional News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: GNA

The Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Directorate of the Non-Formal Education Directorate (NFED) has presented educational materials to students who gained admissions to Senior High Schools in the regions.



The 67 beneficiaries, comprising 25 males and 42 females, and between the ages of 15 and 40 years, passed the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination Remedial Examination and have gained admissions to the SHSs.



Each of them received a chop box and trunk, exercise books and other teaching and learning materials.



Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, who made the presentation, advised them to study hard to achieve academic successes and expressed commended the NFED for the support.



She emphasized her commitment to push the development of education in the region forward and called for support from all stakeholders.



Mr Nicholas Ameyaw, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Director of the NFED, congratulated the regional minister for her appointment and promised the directorate’s support to enable her to achieve her vision.