NEDCo restores power to St. Anne's Hospital, GNFS after Abu Jinapor's intervention

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Correspondence from Savannah Region



Following the death of two babies at the St. Anne's Hospital in Damongo over disconnection of power supply, the Member of Parliament for the area, Abu Jinapor has intervened to restore power to the facility.



The legislature intervened with an undisclosed amount of money to help settle part of the electricity bill owed the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo).



The intervention includes the reconnection of power supply to the offices of the Ghana National Fire Service which were also disconnected for indebtedness to the electricity company.



The Head of Communications and clinical director of the hospital, Dr. Ahmed Gbedease who confirmed the reconnection of power supply to the facility, expressed gratitude to the lawmaker but asked government to bring finality to the situation.



"It's true that power supply to the hospital has been restored and all thanks to the Member of Parliament for Damongo, Abu Jinapor for his intervention but it is our fervent prayer that government will take swift action to bring finality to the situation."



He added that the facility is now fully operational and clients can start visiting the hospital for health care delivery.



"It's opened now for clients to seek health care and even as we speak, we have already admitted twelve pregnant women and three of them have already delivered successfully," he revealed.



In a separate interview with the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service for Savannah Region, DOIII Salisu M. Sirilbaini also confirmed the reconnection of power to the firefighting institution.



"I can confirm that the power cut to both our Municipal and Regional stations has been restored and so it's true," he confirmed.



Background



A team of engineers from the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) cut power supply to the Ghana National Fire Service in Damongo on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 over-indebtedness.



The electricity company in a separate exercise disconnected power supply to the St. Anne's Hospital in Damongo also over-indebtedness to the tune of Gh¢4.8 million but was later restored after the intervention of the Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril.



But power to the OPD, administration, and Laboratory of the hospital was disconnected after the facility failed to settle its indebtedness on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, forcing the hospital.



The situation according to the head of communications and clinical director of the hospital, Dr. Ahmed Gbedease resulted in the death of two babies.



He explained that the babies lost their lives because of the facility's inability to get blood from the blood bank over lack of power supply.



According to him, the babies didn't get blood transfusion because the hospital was unable to test for compatible blood suitable for them and blamed the unfortunate situation on the power situation.