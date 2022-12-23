NDC youth organiser saga: Mahama convinces Brogya Genfi to withdraw injunction against Pablo

Politics of Friday, 23 December 2022

President John Dramani Mahama has succeeded in convincing the aggrieved defeated National Youth Organiser aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Yaw Brogya Genfi to withdraw his interim injunction against George Opare Addo.



Mr Genfi secured the injunction at the Amasaman High Court on Friday, December 17, citing unfair electoral practices that in his view led to his defeat at the NDC’s Youth and Women’s Conference held at the University of Cape Coast.



He lost by 25 votes to the current National Youth Organiser, popularly referred to as Pablo.



Mr Mahama, however, said he has met with Mr Genfi and the outcome of their successful discussion is the decision to withdraw the case from court.



“We must work together, fully committed to Victory 2024, and the discussion with comrade Genfi was most encouraging,” Mr Mahama stated.



He stressed that the NDC must focus on building a united front at all levels of the party, “and this is a great beginning.”



Mr Genfi has also in a statement confirmed his decision to withdraw the case and also called for a united front to enable the NDC to wrestle power from the NPP in 2024