NDC will use Mahama to whip NPP in 2024 - James Enu

General News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

It doesn’t matter whom the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) elects as its next flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama will whip the NPP’s 2024 presidential ticket with a landslide win.



This is according to Lawyer James Enu, a stalwart of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate for Tema West.

“For the NPP, it is a repeat of 2008; it’s not about whether Bawumia or Alan wins, it’s a matter of the fact that the party has given this country the worst government in the entire history of the fourth republic and Ghanaians want to rid our nation of these nation wreckers.”



Lawyer James told journalists in Tema on Tuesday.



According to him, what makes matters worst for the NPP is that the NDC is bringing former President John Mahama.



“Even with all the shenanigans that happened in 2020, many believe John Mahama won the election. This time, we are going to be extra vigilant because 2020 has taught us what brutal lengths the NPP can go to steal elections.”



Already, a number of polls have tipped former president Mahama to win the 2024 elections. They include the UK based Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) which also predicted that the NDC will win most seats in Parliament. Another polls company, Global Info Analytics, has put former President John Mahama ahead of both Vice President Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen, the two leading candidates in the NPP’s upcoming presidential primary in November.



According to lawyer Enu, the 2024 election is for the NDC to lose.



“The Ghanaian voter has seen the difference between the arrogant incompetence of the current government and the unparalleled resourcefulness of the former NDC government which, even with very little resources, holds the record as the one with the most achievement in infrastructure,” Lawyer Enu said.



He also pointed out that Ghanaians have experienced the difference between the Mahama government which suffered under the NPP’s bogus allegations of corruption and the current Akufo-Addo government which has been corrupt to the hilt from day one.



“Really, I don’t have to tell you, just look at the internal campaign for the NPP’s presidential primary and see how some of the candidates are washing their own dirty linen in public; it’s not the NDC which is saying that Bawumia failed as head of the economic management team, it is the NPP’s own Ken Agyapong,” Lawyer James Enu said.



Meanwhile, he has called on the NDC’s leadership to hasten the process of getting competent party faithful to man ballot boxes at polling stations.