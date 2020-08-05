Politics of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: My News GH

NDC will restore Ghana's lost peace and security under Akufo-Addo - Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has said that the new National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will restore Ghana’s lost peace and security under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The former President made this known when he went to Bole in the Savannah Region of Ghana to register for the new voters’ ID card.



He noted that there are acts of intimidation across the country as some Ghanaians are being prevented from registering for the ID card whiles some are also been subjected to beatings just to intimidate them and prevent them from registering to vote.



The NDC flagbearer said he was shocked that Akufo-Addo whom power was handed over to him peacefully has decided to do anything to stay in power but the good people have seen his failed promises and will vote him out on December 7.



“A lot of the things that are happening, closure of radio stations, harassment of Journalist and just recently during this registration exercise, the alienation of people and the questioning of their citizenship and the use of Military to prevent people from registering it all shows a government that is determined to hang onto power.



“Jerry John Rawlings was the first President under the fourth Republic, he ruled this country for eight years and he handed over peace and united country to President Kufuor. President Kufuor ruled for eight years, he handed over a peaceful and united country to President Mills, I took over in 2012 after the unfortunate passing of President Mills and I handed a peaceful and united country to President Akufo-Addo. Unfortunately, what country is President Akufo-Addo going to hand over to me when I take over power from him in 2021.



The former President assured that“We will bring back the peace and unity of this country. We will make all our people feel that they belong to this country and that some people do not own this country more than others. So everybody register your vote is your power. Let’s register and kick out this non-performing government.”

