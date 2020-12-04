Politics of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: My News GH

NDC will go down in political history as the CPP – Nana Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen, Deputy General of the ruling New Patriotic Party

The Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Boahen Nana Obiri has invoked curses on the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) saying it would “die politically” just like what has happened to Kwame Nkrumah’s Convention People’s Party (CPP).



“The NDC will go down in political history as the CPP. Because I don’t see how the CPP is going to win power. It was formed in 1949 and we are in 2020, it will never win power till the second coming of Jesus Christ. That is the same way the NDC is going to be in the next 50 years and by then I would be dead and gone”. Nana Obiri Boahen said this in an interview with Kumasi-based Nhyira FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



The astute legal practitioner’s curse comes after the NDC’s National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi aired an alleged video of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo taking a bribe of 40,000 US dollars.



Meanwhile, management of Adom TV has also come out to render an unqualified apology to the President for allowing Mr Sammy Gyamfi to air the alleged bribery video on their channel.



But Lawyer Obiri Boahen speaking to Papa Nyameke revealed that telling lies, spreading fake news and inconsistencies are the basic things that would kick the NDC out of Ghanaian politics.



Nana Obiri Boahen, however, indicated that these characteristics of the National Democratic Congress is only depicted by the crop of NDC and not the Rawlings’ NDC he knew.

