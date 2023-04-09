NDC will collapse - Bryan Acheampong

Politics of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Member of Parliament for Abetifi constituency, Bryan Acheampong has disclosed that Ghana's biggest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) will collapse.



According to Bryan Acheampong, there is no way the NPP will hand over power to the NDC because the party will soon not be in existence.



Without mincing word, the former National Security Minister stated that the NPP will match the 'threats and violence' the NDC might put up in their thirst for power in the 2024 general elections.



“NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, violence and foolishness in the 2024 election we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men. We have the men.," he said.



“It will never happen that we the NPP will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remain in government at all cost," the former Minister of State in Charge of National Security added.



He also that noted government's contract with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will strengthen the economy to bounce back and the NPP will break the 8 in the 2024 elections.



“Now with the way things are changing the economy will bounce back again, I am telling you that we are going to come around that curve and we are going to win the 2024 elections hands down,” he stated.



JNA/ESA



