NDC used serious strategy to unseat me - Defeated NPP MP salutes NDC's propaganda machine

Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, Former Member of Parliament for Tempane

The Member of Parliament for Tempane Constituency in the Upper East Region, Lawyer Joseph Dindiok Kpemka has saluted the NDC’s strategy used in unseating him in the Tempane Constituency.



Lawyer Kpemka polled 16,462 votes against 20,939 votes garnered by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Miss Lydia Akanvariba Lamisi.



Since his defeat, some political analysts have attributed the defeat to the fact that he lost touch with the grassroots.



Some also have said that he lost because he grew arrogant after he was made to represent the people of Tempane.



But speaking on Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio, the Lawyer indicated that the NDC devised a strategy embroiled with lies to get the people to vote against him.



He indicated that they assured his core base of appointments because they were sure John Dramani Mahama was winning the Presidential elections.



To him, even his family members were convinced by the NDC to betray him and they did because of the juicy offers they offered.



On the election petition, the lawmaker indicated that the NDC has been inconsistent with their figures and as it stands it’s not clear what the party is seeking from the Supreme Court.





