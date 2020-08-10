Politics of Monday, 10 August 2020

NDC urges all to adhere to the coronavirus safety protocols

The New Juaben South Municipal branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged Ghanaians to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols to stop its spread.



Mr Joseph Tawiah Mensah, the Constituency Chairman of the party in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said, although lots of the restrictions made by the government were lifted, citizens should continue to adhere to all to curb the spread of the virus.



He said the disease was real and urged them to continue to wash their hands under clean running water, use alcohol-based hand sanitizers, where there was no water and keep a distance of about 2 metres at all social gatherings.



He also encouraged people to visit the nearest health facility anytime they were unwell.



On the new voter’s registration exercise, the Constituency Chairman showed appreciation to all Ghanaians including party agents and Electoral Commission (EC) officials in the municipality for recording success stories from the exercise.



He said since there would be no rallies and major campaigns during this election, the NDC would get the list of their members through their party agencies at the various registration centres and do a house-to-house campaign.





