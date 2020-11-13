Politics of Friday, 13 November 2020

Source: Class FM

NDC unhappy with NPP using chiefs to canvass for votes

NDC flag

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the North East region has chastised the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and urged it to stop employing chiefs to campaign for them ahead of the December 7 polls.



The NDC described as ‘disgusting’ the use of the chieftaincy institution by the NPP for their political campaigns.



According to the NDC, this strategy adopted by the NPP will only bastardise and defame the chieftaincy institution and further damage the peace in the region.



The NDC in a statement said: “Evidence abound to show that, chiefs have been recruited and are campaigning for the NPP using the 'Name' of the NAYIRI (The Overlord of Mamprugu).



“We hereby remind these chiefs who have kowtowed to this mundane offers of the NPP that if they choose to run roughshod over the NDC we will treat them as mere NPP supporters in collision course with the NDC.”



Ghana’s constitution forbid chiefs from participating in mainstream politics.



Read full statement below:



THE NDC CONDEMNS THE NPP FOR USING CHIEFS TO CANVASS FOR VOTES IN THE NORTHEAST REGION.



The National Democratic Congress by this release is calling on the leadership of the New Patriotic Party in the North East Region to stop with immediate effect the newly adopted strategy of employing certain chiefs to campaign for the NPP, be it open or disguise.



It's very disgusting but unsurprising how the NPP and her functionaries having lost it, now resort to the use of this sacred institution as a platform to solicit votes.



We, therefore, serve notice that, this wicked and simple strategy will only bastardize and defame the chieftaincy institution and further damage the peace we enjoy as a Kingdom.



It is worth noting, that, at a time cool and sober heads should have prevailed the leadership of the NPP are orchestrating ploys to destabilise and trade the long enjoyed peace for their political simplistic gains.



Evidence abound to show that chiefs have been recruited and are campaigning for the NPP using the 'Name' of the NAYIRI (The Overlord of Mamprugu).



We hereby remind these chiefs who have kowtowed to this mundane offers of the NPP that if they choose to run roughshod over the NDC we will treat them as mere NPP supporters in collision course with the NDC.



Unfortunately, these chiefs are emboldened by the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Local Government Minister Hajia Alima Mahama through their tacit support and sponsorship. We otherwise challenge the Vice President to condemn these activities of the NPP sponsored chiefs if he is clean and Innocent.



We all owe it a duty to the Kingdom, God and Country to jealously protect our heritage, the peace and stability of the Region before, during and after the 2020 general elections.



Thank you



..........signed........



Imoro Abdul- Razak



Regional Communication Officer



NDC- North East Region

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.