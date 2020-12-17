Politics of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

NDC uncovers alleged rigging plot in Savannah Region

Communication Officer of NDC for the Savannah Region Malik Basintale

The Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Savannah Region Mr Malik Basintale has raised an alarm on a mixed-up of figures and words in the Savannah region as uploaded on the website of the Jean Mensa- led Electoral Commission (EC).



Comparing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) figure in words to the figure in digits Mr Basintale asked; “How can 80,605 be written as Eighty thousand, two-hundred and five”.



“Question is which do we go by, the numbers or the words. Another rigging point exposed!”



A livid Malik Basintale further said; “Such gross incompetence, confusion, thievery and foolishness on the side of the EC. This is an appointed body we are supposed to entrust our democratic fortunes to”.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.