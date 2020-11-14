Regional News of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Source: GNA

NDC to transform Suame Magazine into automobile hub - Mahama

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, Presidential Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says his next administration will transform the Suame Magazine in Kumasi into Ghana's automobile industrial hub.



He said, his next administration would construct the roads and the drains within the Suame Magazine enclave to improve the flow of traffic.



He also assured them that their clinic would be upgraded into a polyclinic to provide better healthcare services for the artisans, adding that the facility would have an accident and emergency centre to take care of the injured.



Mr Mahama made the promise during a mini-rally at Suame in Kumasi.



He said they would establish training school with ultra-modern facilities such as diagnostic machines for training and equipping artisans on fix automobiles.



He said the next NDC administration would roll out youth entrepreneurship programme, as part of efforts to address youth unemployment.



He said the next NDC government would provide opportunities for the youth to acquire free technical and vocational skills to enable them go into entrepreneurship.



Mr Mahama said he would also implement a free National Apprenticeship Programme by establishing centres in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions in districts to provide free training and sponsor the youth for free apprenticeship training with certified master craftsmen/women.



Mr Mahama assured the artisans that his next government would review the Customs (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Acts 1014) to scrap the law banning importation of salvaged vehicles.



He said this would save the local automobile industry since they depended a lot on vehicle spare parts.



The Presidential Candidate also addressed mini rallies at Moshie Zongo in the Manhyia North Constituency and in the Subin Constituency.



Mr Mahama also met Muslim chiefs and Imams at Azariah in Old Tafo.



At every mini-rally, the Presidential Candidate appealed to Ghanaians to vote the NDC back to power to continue its good works.



The six-day Ashanti Regional campaign tour of the NDC was suspended on Thursday, following the demise of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.