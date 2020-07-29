Politics of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

NDC to provide proper social protection for the aged - Otokunor

Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress and a Deputy Campaign Manager of the NDC, has hinted that the next NDC government will accelerate efforts towards building a robust social safety net for the aged in order to prevent dreaded and shameful incidents such as the lynching of a 90-year-old lady accused of being a witch.



In an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikesie on Okay FM, Peter Otokunor hinted that the NDC is planning a comprehensive "social safety net" for the aged in our society if elected on December 7th, adding that 'Witch Camp' should be scrapped so that a carefully planed 'homes for aged' concept which could create jobs for lots of nurses across the country can be implemented to take care of our vulnerable mothers.



According to him, such comprehensive initiative will open up opportunities for massive job creation in the hospitality and allied health sector.



He said, "this will afford the thousands of qualified trained nurses who are still idling at home the opportunity to be employed to make a living for themselves and their families."



He recounted, how qualified nurses have been reduced to hawkers, prostitutes and beggars under the leadership of President Akufo Addo, hence the introduction of this policy will provide an effective avenue to provide employment for all this nurses.

