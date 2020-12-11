General News of Friday, 11 December 2020

NDC to petition Otumfuo over alleged flawed election results

Former President John Dramani Mahama with Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II

The National Democratic Congress has declared its intentions to petition the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II over what they term as anomalies in the 2020 general election results.



The party will officially seek the intervention of the Asantehene in some regions including the Ashanti region where they believe the election results are flawed.



NDC’s Ashanti Region Chairman Augustus Nana Akwasi who disclosed the party’s intentions in this regard said the NDC will use the appropriate channels to address the issue.



He has for that matter asked NDC members to converge at Asawase on Sunday, December 13, which afterward the march will begin to the Manhyia Palace to present the petition.



“The national executives of the party have been working on the issues but we in the Ashanti Region feel it’s appropriate to officially call on the Otumfuo to intervene. Some several infractions and irregularities have transpired at almost all the polling stations across the country and as peace-loving citizens of this country, we want to use the appropriate channels. But first, we will march from Asawase to Manhyia Palace to put before the Asantehene our petition” he said.



Recounting an instance where some of these irregularities were detected, Nana Akwasi alleged that the Returning Officer in the New Juaben constituency called the NDC agent on Thursday, December 10 to come and sign the pink sheet, a situation he explained as unfortunate and prime election fraud, which needs investigation.







Nonetheless, the NDC secured 503,368 votes in Ashanti Region in the 2016 election but was able to scale up the figures in 2020 to 605, 3159, an increase of 3 percent, therefore bettering their previous performance.



The party also reclaimed the New Edubiase seat which they lost to the NPP in 2016.





