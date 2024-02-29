NDC to announce running mate on February 29

General News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is expected to announce the party's running mate for its presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, for the 2024 general elections by February 29, 2024.



This was disclosed by the party's National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, in an interview with GhanaWeb’s Daniel Oduro on the Election Desk on February 28, 2024.



He said in the interview that the party and the public should expect a formal announcement later in the week after the decision is finalised by the council of elders and the national executive committee of the party.



“The rank and file of the party and the general public should be expecting to hear a formal announcement tomorrow when the decision is eventually finalised, subject to the advice of the Council of Elders and the national executive committee.



“I am very optimistic that this is a decision that would resonate not just with our grassroots but also with the entire nation," he stated.



He added that the flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, had been thinking and consulting on the matter for a long time and that he had made his choice.



He said that the flagbearer, however, needed to seek the formal advice of the major stakeholders for approval before the announcement.



“The flagbearer has been thinking and consulting on this matter. He is ready with his consultation, and he has a choice. But as the constitution and systems of our party require, he needs to seek formally the advice of the Council of Elders and present the same to the National Council of the party, which is the second highest decision-making body in the party, for advice before the same is announced,” he stated.



“... The candidate is very clear in his mind as to who he wants to be his running mate to complement him and deliver his vision,” he added.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







NW



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel